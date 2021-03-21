75th Anniversary of Strategic Air Command celebrated by area museum

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Strategic Air Command has been retired for decades, but an area museum is showcasing its accomplishments this weekend and throughout the year.

Strategic Air Command exhibits aren’t new at the SAC museum, but this weekend marks the 75th anniversary of the command. Those with the museum said it’s crucial that stories be shared, heard and displayed from this part of history.

Guests inside the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum is a welcome sight. John Lefler Jr. said the museum took a hit like many businesses because of the pandemic.

“Now on the first day of spring, to be back and open and we have been open for quite some time,” said Lefler. “But to see all the families here and for us to be able to celebrate this incredible important piece of American military history. It’s been a wonderful day for us.”

There are pieces specifically for the 75th anniversary such as the Berlin Wall. The staff dedicated much of their time to celebrating the anniversary.

“For a lack of a better phrase ‘gone through the vault’ and find some rare pieces that we don’t have out on the floor very often,” said Lefler.

More artifacts are also on the way.

“Including an F-117 Night Hawk Stealth Fighter, so there’s a lot of excitement right now, and it’s great to see people rediscovering and today has been a pretty busy day for us which is wonderful,” said Lefler.

The festivities aren’t just for this weekend. The museum is using it as a kick-off to hopefully get people to visit during the year.

“We’re going to continue to celebrate all year long, and we’ll be sure to have more events and more ways to feature the purpose of us being here,” said Lefler.

The museum is also encouraging former members of the Strategic Air Command to stop by and record a video diary of their time in the command. The museum wants to turn that into a long-form video that they’ll showcase in their theater.

