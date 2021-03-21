Cranes featured in children’s book

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A book centered around the story of a Sandhill crane continues to draw interest from families.

We recently caught up with Paula Warner, who is a retired art teacher. “I retired from teaching art at Burwell Public Schools,” Warner said. “After I retired, I decided to focus on some specific media, so I chose oil painting and pencil illustration. After that, I created a Sandhill crane character, and out of that came a book.”

Warner says she was sketching, and a cartoon character just popped up. “I created a card series, and then I decided that it needed to have a story behind it. The character is called Sandy, and the book is for children ages 3 through 7,” Warner said. “It tells the story of Sandy’s birth and migration all the way to Mexico and back to Canada.”

The book can be found at Studio K in Grand Island, and at Mariposa in Burwell. You can also get it at the Golden Husk Theater in Ord, you can find it at the Archway, and at the Most Unlikely Place in Lewellen. If you’d like to know more about Paula’s art work, go to paulawarner.com.

You can also see more of Paula’s work at the Main Street Gallery in North Loup. The gallery is a good place to visit when considering a trip to places like the Happy Jack Chalk Mine near Scotia, or Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park near Burwell.

