Advertisement

Cranes featured in children’s book

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A book centered around the story of a Sandhill crane continues to draw interest from families.

We recently caught up with Paula Warner, who is a retired art teacher. “I retired from teaching art at Burwell Public Schools,” Warner said. “After I retired, I decided to focus on some specific media, so I chose oil painting and pencil illustration. After that, I created a Sandhill crane character, and out of that came a book.”

Warner says she was sketching, and a cartoon character just popped up. “I created a card series, and then I decided that it needed to have a story behind it. The character is called Sandy, and the book is for children ages 3 through 7,” Warner said. “It tells the story of Sandy’s birth and migration all the way to Mexico and back to Canada.”

The book can be found at Studio K in Grand Island, and at Mariposa in Burwell. You can also get it at the Golden Husk Theater in Ord, you can find it at the Archway, and at the Most Unlikely Place in Lewellen. If you’d like to know more about Paula’s art work, go to paulawarner.com.

You can also see more of Paula’s work at the Main Street Gallery in North Loup. The gallery is a good place to visit when considering a trip to places like the Happy Jack Chalk Mine near Scotia, or Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park near Burwell.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD at the scene of a fatal shooting near 10th & E
UPDATE: 76-year-old man dead after fatal shooting at 10th & “E”
Intoxicated driver strikes statue near Lincoln Airport in hit-and-run crash
More information about the hours leading up to the death of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s husband...
Mayor’s husband ticketed for DUI hours before his death
Plans unveiled for nearly $300 million beef processing plant
The Earl May on S. 48th Street is seeing plenty of customers as spring officially starts. They...
Experts recommend waiting to plant spring gardens

Latest News

We learn about a children's book that touches on the Sandhill crane migration.
Sandy Crane
Nominations are being accepted for classroom teachers to win a the “4-H Explores: Fiber, Food,...
Ag Classroom Experience
In the former village of Rescue, only a few crumbling buildings remain. But, fond memories of...
Remembering Rescue
We are learning about a Nebraska Extension Manure app that can help producers.
Pure Nebraska - clipped version