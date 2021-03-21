Advertisement

Experts recommend waiting to plant spring gardens

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Spring is officially here and Saturday’s nice weather might have you eager to get out and plant, but experts recommend waiting a few more weeks before you start your garden.

The Earl May on S. 48th street has seen a lot of people during the pandemic, and Saturday is no exception. Plant experts say, while the nicer weather is tempting, it can all change at a moment’s notice.

“Let things lie so they are safe and protected when winter does come back,” said Jessica Jasnoch, the General Manager at Earl May. “Another reason to wait is our beneficial insects are still sleeping in that debris around the flower beds.”

Jasnoch suggests doing lawn work like raking leaves, planting grass seed and fertilizing right now. While the ground is too cold for the grass to grow, the freezing and thawing will help break up the grass seed’s coat.

