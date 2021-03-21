Advertisement

Huskers fall in WNIT to Colorado, end season with .500 record

Nebraska lost to Colorado in the second round of the WNIT, 75-71
By Dan Corey
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - Sam Haiby scored 20 points to lead five Huskers in double figures, but Colorado held on for a 75-71 women’s basketball win over Nebraska in the round of 16 at the 2021 Postseason WNIT at My Movers Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

Nebraska ended its season with a 13-13 overall record that included a 9-10 Big Ten mark as one eight conference schools to advance to the postseason. Colorado advanced to the Memphis Regional championship game to be played on Monday, improving to 12-10 on the season after going 8-8 in the Pac-12.

