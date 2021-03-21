Lincoln Children’s Zoo holds fundraising event with country artists

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Children’s Zoo is asking for your help.

COVID-19 has had a major impact on Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Due to the pandemic, they’ve lost nearly a year of revenue, making it more difficult to feed, care and provide medical attention for their animals.

To help with the Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s financial situation, they’ve has teamed up with today’s top country artists to produce a virtual concert fundraising event on March 31, 2021 at 7:00 pm.

For a $30 contribution, 50% directly benefits Lincoln Children’s Zoo, participants will receive access to an exclusive “All Together for Animals” concert. This includes performances by Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna Judd, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter and more.

Click here to purchase tickets for the event. Learn more at: LincolnZoo.org

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.