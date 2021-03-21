Monday Forecast: Wet weather to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a dry and windy weekend...rain chances will be on the increase as we roll into a new work week...

Precipitation chances and potential rain amounts will highlight your forecasts as we step into Monday and Tuesday. A stalled cold front will combine with some upper-level energy and an approaching southwestern US low pressure system to create very soggy conditions across the region on Monday. Rain is likely for much of the day on Monday...into Monday night...and lingering into Tuesday.

Steady light to moderate rain is expected through much of Monday and Tuesday. (KOLN)

Rainfall amounts for much of the local area are expected to be in the 1.50″-to-3.00″ range...with somewhat lighter amounts anticipated for areas of Central Nebraska...and much lighter amounts for the western-half of the state.

A Monday Soaker... (KOLN)

The wind will not be as strong as what we dealt with this weekend...but it will still be breezy at times. Northeast winds of 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to around 30 mph will be possible both Monday and Tuesday. A more noticeable change will be in our temperature department...after highs mainly in the 50s and 60s for the weekend...we expect that readings will struggle into the mid 40s and mid 50s for both Monday and Tuesday.

Cooler, cloudy, and wet weather is forecast for Monday with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. (KOLN)

As this system begins to exit the region late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning there could be some wet snow mixing in with the rain on the backside of this weather system. Accumulations...if any...would be light and mainly confined to western...northern...and northeastern Nebraska.

In the wake of this early-week weather maker conditions will turn seasonably quiet. Most of Wednesday and Thursday look dry with just the smallest chance for a shower or two as weak disturbances pass through the region...along with temperatures just a little below average. Although no big storms are anticipated we will continue to include some small precipitation chances for both Friday and Saturday...as temperatures warm back to seasonal levels in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wet weather is expected early this week before more seasonal weather is expected for the middle and end of the week with some scattered light rain chances throughout the week. (KOLN)

Your Lincoln Forecast...

MONDAY: Rain likely. Much cooler as well with highs in the mid 40s to around 50°. Northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph...with gusts to 25 mph at times.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain continues. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Northeast winds of 8 to 18 mph...with gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: More rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50°. Northeast winds of 8 to 18 mph...shifting to the northwest as the day wears on.

