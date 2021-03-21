Advertisement

UPDATE: 76-year-old man dead after fatal shooting at 10th & “E”

LPD at the scene of a fatal shooting near 10th & E
LPD at the scene of a fatal shooting near 10th & E(Nicole Griffith)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 76-year-old man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting near 10th & “E” streets Saturday night.

Lincoln Police responded to a disturbance call to an apartment building at 8:21 p.m. There, they found the man dead in the apartment complex from gunshot wounds.

LPD said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, LPD crime scene investigators are continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence and investigators are conducting interviews to learn more about the timeline of this shooting.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intoxicated driver strikes statue near Lincoln Airport in hit-and-run crash
More information about the hours leading up to the death of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s husband...
Mayor’s husband ticketed for DUI hours before his death
Plans unveiled for nearly $300 million beef processing plant
The Earl May on S. 48th Street is seeing plenty of customers as spring officially starts. They...
Experts recommend waiting to plant spring gardens

Latest News

To help with the Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s financial situation, they’ve has teamed up with...
Lincoln Children’s Zoo holds fundraising event with country artists
Temperatures will range from the mid 40s to the mid 60s on Sunday as a slow moving cold front...
Sunday Forecast: More mild, windy weather expected on Sunday
The Earl May on S. 48th Street is seeing plenty of customers as spring officially starts. They...
Experts recommend waiting to plant spring gardens
Celebrating 75th anniversary of the Strategic Air Command at the SAC Museum
75th Anniversary of Strategic Air Command celebrated by area museum