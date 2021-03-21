UPDATE: 76-year-old man dead after fatal shooting at 10th & “E”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 76-year-old man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting near 10th & “E” streets Saturday night.

Lincoln Police responded to a disturbance call to an apartment building at 8:21 p.m. There, they found the man dead in the apartment complex from gunshot wounds.

LPD said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, LPD crime scene investigators are continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence and investigators are conducting interviews to learn more about the timeline of this shooting.

