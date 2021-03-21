Advertisement

Second Gentleman is coming to Omaha

By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be making a stop in Omaha soon.

He will be in town on Tuesday, March 23 as an effort by President Biden and Vice President Harris to explain the finer point of the economic stimulus package on the ‘Help is Here’ tour.

After the stop in Omaha, he will be off to St. Louis. There is no information yet on where the Second Gentleman will hold the event.

