Early voting for Lincoln City Primary Election begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced that early voting for the April 6 City Primary Election begins Monday, March 22. Shively also indicated that over 30,000 early vote ballots will be mailed on Monday.

Voters who requested early vote ballots by mail can expect to see them in their mailboxes within the next few days.

Shively reminded voters that state law permits any registered voter to vote an early vote ballot. However, voters must request that ballot in writing.

An early vote ballot request form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s web site at: www.lancaster.ne.gov/election. Shively reminded those voters interested in obtaining an early vote ballot through the mail that requests must be received in his office no later than 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26.

Another option for voters is to cast an early vote ballot in person at the Election Office. Voters who want to vote an early ballot in person may come directly to the Election Commissioner’s Office which is located at 601 North 46th Street and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30p.m.

Anyone having questions regarding early voting should contact the election office at (402) 441-7311.

