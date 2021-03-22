Advertisement

UPDATE: LES restores power to more than 600 people in southwest Lincoln

A power outage is currently affecting around 618 Lincoln Electric System customers in the area...
A power outage is currently affecting around 618 Lincoln Electric System customers in the area of southwest 33rd Street to s. 27th street and w. Calvert to Saltillo Road.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System restored power to around 618 customers after a power outage in the area of southwest 33rd Street to s. 27th street and w. Calvert to Saltillo Road.

If you wish to report a power outage, go to the LES website or call 1-888-365-2412.

