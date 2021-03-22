UPDATE: LES restores power to more than 600 people in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System restored power to around 618 customers after a power outage in the area of southwest 33rd Street to s. 27th street and w. Calvert to Saltillo Road.

If you wish to report a power outage, go to the LES website or call 1-888-365-2412.

We have an outage affecting approx. 600 customers in the area of SW 33rd St - S. 27th St and W. Calvert - Satillo Rd. Crews will work to diagnose the cause and safely restore power as soon as possible.#PublicPower #PoweringLNK #Outage — Lincoln Electric Sys (@LESupdates) March 22, 2021

