LFR’s Acting Fire Chief Accepted into National Fire Institute

.
.(KOLN/Lincoln Fire & Rescue)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) has announced on Friday that Dave Engler, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief and acting Fire Chief, has been accepted into the 2021 Fire Service Executive Development Institute. The institute is a year-long leadership-development program that provides new and aspiring chiefs with the tools for successful and productive tenures.

Chief Engler began his career with LFR in 1996, serving as a firefighter/paramedic and was later promoted to Fire Captain. In 2018, Engler was promoted to Battalion Chief. He earned a master’s degree from Creighton University, bachelor’s degree from Doane University, and an associate of applied science from Southeast Community College. Chief Engler received his chief fire officer designation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence in 2019 and has been serving as acting LFR fire chief since December 1, 2020.

Chief Engler competed with new fire chiefs and chief officers from across the country and Canada to become a member of the 2021 cohort program. Members will meet virtually until they are allowed in-person sessions. The group will communicate between sessions using an online community.

This is the ninth year that the Motorola Solutions Foundation has provided the IAFC with a grant to fund the program. The IAFC’s Fire Service Executive Development Program has become the premier career and leadership-development program in the fire and rescue services thanks to the generous support of the Motorola Solutions Foundation. Inclusion in the program incurs no cost to the City.

