Lincoln City Council Primary Candidate: Peter Kolozsy

Twelve candidates, including three incumbents, are running for the three Lincoln City Council at-large seats. Voters will cast a ballot for three candidates in the April 6 primary election and six candidates will advance to the General Election on May 4. 10/11 NOW sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. View other candidate profiles here.

Name: Peter Kolozsy

Occupation: Security guard

Why are you running for a seat on the city council?

I love Lincoln! I want good things for the people of this City. When I see the council ignoring the pleas of Lincolnites and voting against what the citizens actually want, it bothers me. When I see politicians with “government experience” voting against the people and harming America as a whole, it makes me want to stand up and fight for what is right. I am running for City Council so the voices of All Americans will be listened to and taken seriously.

What are your key issues in this election and why are they important to address?

Transparency. Too much is being hidden in the “fine print.” We need to be clear on what is being put into law and why. We need to know where our tax money is going. The council needs to be honest and clear about what they are planning, especially before they have nine people vote for things that affect two hundred and eighty-nine thousand people!

Sex-trafficking is a crime against humanity! Every single person should care about this issue. Raising awareness is a first step. People need to know that slavery is happening, right now, today, in Nebraska! Assemble everyone! Let us find out how we can put an end to this evil crime, and let us unite together under the banner of freedom!

Rape. It is an ugly word, and a disgusting act. NO child or adult should have to wait multiple years for justice to be served. This crime should be taken more seriously. Should we allow a rapist to get away with this sick crime because they are rich, or good at sports, or know somebody famous? The answer is NO! Take rape seriously and expedite the investigations!

Marijuana. I agree with the age old saying “Weed is safer than Alcohol.” How many crimes and deaths are attributed to “alcohol related incidents” each year? Unless you plan to make alcohol illegal, you should vote for marijuana to be legal! At least let the citizens decide for themselves! You may have heard the asinine statement, “if you legalize marijuana, you’re gonna kill your kids.” What a pile of crap! Meth, heroin, crack... these kinds of drugs will kill your children and destroy lives. Nebraska has a meth problem, not a weed problem. Let the people decide!

Lower taxes. Everyone wants a lower property tax and wheel tax. People want more of their own money to spend on what they want. With the surplus of funds the city will receive from legalizing marijuana, we can absolutely afford to lower taxes while still funding city projects, like fixing our roads.

Higher property tax valuations continue to lead to higher property tax payments in the city of Lincoln. Does this concern you? Why or why not?

Yes this is concerning. It appears they found a loophole, raise the valuations and the tax payments will automatically raise. This can also lead to higher rent being charged.

Do you support a recent effort by the Lincoln City Council to keep an emergency declaration in place for Lincoln during the COVID-19 pandemic?

No. The people have spoken. It is time we end this emergency declaration!

Would you do anything differently in terms of the city’s response to the pandemic?

Yes. Let the people decide. If a business wants to post on their door that they do not require masks to be worn by their customers, so be it. If you feel healthy and do not want to wear a mask, support that business! If you are afraid and think a mask will save you, by all means, wear a mask, get the vaccine! Do not force businesses to shut down because of those who are afraid, when the majority are willing to take the risk of everyday living! For example, the YMCA downtown was closed after almost 150 of being open because the City took control over people’s right to work out. Control based on information that not all scientists agree upon. Control based on fear. The whole reason we need relief funds is because the city did not allow Americans to choose for themselves. Let the people decide.

Did you support a recent effort to recall Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four city council members?

Yes. When the council members went against their own policy and voted in private to take away the peoples right to choose, they dishonored their position of authority. When the Mayor went against the people and took emergency power that should only last three days and kept it for over a year, even after the people protested against it, she lost her ability to serve the people with dignity.

Does Lincoln have an affordable housing shortage? If so, what do you think should be done to fix it.

We should lower taxes that have been raised too high, giving the people more money to spend.

The city should invest in affordable housing projects. Not only will it help the people, and keep rent prices competitively low, but it is a great long term investment for Lincoln.

The most recent budget in Lincoln came with $12 million gap filled by fee increases in 15 different areas, as well as department budget cuts. Do you support the effort made by the council? Would you have proposed other changes?

I would have to see the budget myself. In the future, I support using the tax money gained from legalized marijuana to help fund our city, eliminating the need for higher fees.

If elected (re-elected) as council, how will you apply your experience to address future budget negotiations?

My experience has given me customer service skills, and the ability to learn fast. I expect to become well versed in the details of our city budget. I have the skills needed to negotiate with respect and conviction.

Is there anything else you’d like to include?

Who do the people actually want on the City Council of Lincoln Nebraska? Do we want a volunteer lobbyist who stands against legal marijuana?! Do we want a socialist?! Do we want someone who has government experience but goes against the will of the people?! What do you want? If you want your voice to be heard, now is the time. I will listen. “Vote for Pedro!”

