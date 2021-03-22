Lincoln Public Schools has therapists in all schools for the first time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Right now Lincoln students are carrying more weight on their shoulders than before. Not only worry about their classes or grades, but the stress of the pandemic.

But in Lincoln Public Schools, there are resources to help. For the first time this year, there are licensed mental health practitioners in every school building.

Lincoln Public Schools has partnered with community partners for years to provide therapy to Lincoln students, but in 2018 with the adoption of the Safe and Successful Kids Interlocal Board it became an even higher priority.

Which was needed this year more than ever.

“We’re seeing a higher level of intensity of anxiety and depression and more conversation around suicidal ideation younger and younger,” Tammy Sassaman, Behavior Health program coordinator at Family Services said.

But now those students have help right down the hall from their classrooms.

There are licensed therapists from community partners, like Family Services, Blue Valley Behavioral Health and Hopespoke, and provide therapy for students whose needs rise above the other resources the schools have in place.

“Someone to hear them, someone to listen to them, a support for them each week,” Tina Liljeharm, social worker at Park Middle School said.

The sessions are usually free to the families.

“We prioritized eliminating barriers for students whether that be transportation, funding or time,” Allyson Headrick, an LPS social worker who works on the district’s threat assessment team.

The students will leave class for about half an hour each week and it makes a big difference.

“I can tell you even after four to six sessions we have a calmer student, a more focused student, attendance improves,” Liljeharm said. “The turnaround time is amazing.”

It also normalizes conversations around mental health.

“It gets rid of that stigma of asking for help in a lot of ways so this is no different,” Headrick said.

In recent years, LPS has also brought in specially trained therapists to work with students with more specific needs, like Refugee and Immigrant students who have experienced trauma and Native American students.

