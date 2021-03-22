Ricketts: DHM violations, like vaccinating ‘out of order,’ a misdemeanor

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Pharmacies and health districts that administer COVID-19 vaccine to people who aren’t currently eligible are committing a misdemeanor, and there could be legal repercussions, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said during his news conference Monday.

However, the governor said, there are no repercussions from the state for individuals receiving those vaccinations — and he has no plans to take action against Douglas County for prioritizing telecommunication workers ahead of other priority groups.

The governor said he had spoken with Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour after that news conference, saying there was “a little bit of miscommunication” and that Douglas County agreed to take corrective action. The governor made a point of blasting the decision, calling it “a huge mistake,” in his news conference Friday.

“We’re trying to make this a collaborative arrangement with our local health departments. We believe we’re going to be doing this a long time. Dr. Pour told me she would work on better communication with us with regard to what her plans are going forward,” he said.

Ricketts was asked how those who do not qualify for COVID-19 vaccine under the state’s current stipulations, currently ages 50 and older. He said there could be a few explanations as to how some Nebraskans are able to get vaccinated “out of order.”

“Two Rivers has been moving through the phases very quickly, and of course we want to make sure that we’re not wasting any vaccine anywhere, so we obviously allow for clinics — when they have spaces open — to be able to offer that to people who would fall outside it,” the governor said.

“We want to make sure we’re getting those vaccines in somebody’s arm as quickly as possible,” he said.

Governor’s vaccination

Ricketts, 56, said that he had signed up for his vaccination via Nebraska’s COVID-19 vaccine registration portal but hadn’t yet received his notification that he was eligible for a vaccine, noting that he doesn’t yet qualify in Douglas County, where he resides. Douglas County opened vaccinations to residents ages 60 and older on Monday. The governor said he would happily allow media to cover his vaccination live once he is able to do so.

Nebraska health directors are allowed flexibility in how they distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to the required age groups in accordance with the state’s vaccine rollout timeline.

Where Nebraska stands

The governor also said that he has requested data on the federal COVID-19 vaccination allocations from both the Trump and Biden administration, particularly since Nebraska’s population skews younger than many states, but has not been able to get either to “show us the math.”

Ricketts said he has been able to obtain anecdotal comparisons through discussions with other states and has been able to ascertain that Nebraska is getting its fair share.

“I do believe that Nebraska’s in the ballpark of getting the right proportioned amount, but as I said, I don’t have any way to verify that because the federal government has not made those numbers public about... what the formula is and how they’re doing it,” he said.

Dr. Anthone responses

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, answered questions Monday about the efficacy and safety of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

He was also asked about reports of people getting COVID-19 post-vaccination. Dr. Anthone said there had been no reports of “vaccine breakthrough” confirmed in Nebraska, although Dr. Mark Rupp, an infectious disease expert at UNMC, told 6 News on Monday that it is happening.

Other topics

Before launching into an Ag Week program, which constituted the bulk of Monday’s news conference, the governor reported that the state has 113 COVID-19 hospitalizations — about the same level we were at in July 2021. He said the state has 38% hospital beds available, and 42% of ICU beds available.

The governor is making several appearances this week relating to Ag Week, and shared his calendar at the conclusion of that presentation Monday.

