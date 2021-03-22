Advertisement

LIVE: Lincoln Police give update on weekend homicide

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday at 8:45 a.m., Lincoln Police Acting Chief Brian Jackson will give an update on the homicide that occurred Saturday night.

A 76-year-old man is dead and a suspect is in custody following the fatal shooting near 10th & “E” Streets.

Lincoln Police responded to a disturbance call to an apartment building at 8:21 p.m. There, they found a man dead in the apartment complex from gunshot wounds.

LPD said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

LPD crime scene investigators are continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence and investigators are conducting interviews to learn more about the timeline of this shooting.

This is Lincoln’s second homicide of 2021.

