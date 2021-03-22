Advertisement

LLCHD reports 56 lab-confirmed cases of COVID on Monday

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Monday that 56 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 29,204. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 224.

Recoveries: 16,232

Weekly positivity rate:

  • March 14 through 20:  4.5 percent
  • March 21 through 22:  no data

Risk Dial:  mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread

Vaccinations administered:

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses):  89,357
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine):  50,733

This week’s clinics: Lancaster County is moving into Phase 2A, which includes people ages 50 through 64. LLCHD encourages people in this age group to register at  COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

  • Thursday, March 25, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first doses for residents age 60 and older
  • Friday, March 26, Pinnacle Bank Arena – second doses for residents age 70 and older and some educators.

Registration:  An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.  Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register.  The vaccine is not yet available for the general public.  As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.

Drive-through testing is available from:

  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive.  Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
  • Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store.  Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

