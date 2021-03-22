Advertisement

Man facing assault charges after strangling victim

Eulalio DeLeon
Eulalio DeLeon(Lincoln Police Department)
Mar. 22, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing assault charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department were called to an area hospital.

Around noon on Friday, LPD responded to a local hospital where a person was unconscious after being assaulted by someone they know.

LPD said they made contact with 40-year-old Eulalio DeLeon, who stated that he knew the victim.

According to police, based on evidence given by medical personnel it was determined that the victim had injuries to the neck consistent with strangulation.

LPD said the victim was taken to the hospital by first responders with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and DeLeon was at the hospital when police were contacted by hospital staff.

Police said DeLeon was interviewed and taken into custody at 2 p.m. that day.

DeLeon was arrested for felony assault charges.

LPD said the victim is still in the hospital in serious condition and has not yet been interviewed.

