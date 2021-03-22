Advertisement

Police say Iowa man stole Nebraska squad car; officers hurt

(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man was arrested over the weekend in southwestern Nebraska on suspicion of, among other things, stealing a McCook police squad car as officers sought to arrest him, injuring two officers during the scuffle.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Saturday, after McCook police were contacted by police in Des Moines, Iowa, about a stolen car from Iowa that had been traced to the parking lot of a McCook hotel, The McCook Gazette reported.

McCook officers found the car with the suspect — identified as Cornelius Depri Perry, 32, of Des Moines — inside. A struggle ensued when officers tried to arrest Perry, police said. Perry then jumped into a police cruiser where a fight with a second officer took place before Perry gained control of the cruiser and fled, police said.

Perry was later stopped and arrested about 40 miles away in Max, Nebraska, near the Colorado border.

Nebraska authorities said Perry faces charges of theft, resisting arrest, assaulting officers and operating a vehicle to avoid arrest. It was not clear what charges he faces in Iowa.

The two McCook police officers injured in the encounter were treated at a local hospital and are recovering at home, police said.

