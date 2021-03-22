Remains of central Nebraska soldier identified

WASHINGTON (KSNB) - The remains of a central Nebraska soldier, killed during World War II, have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounty Agency (DPAA) announced Monday that Army Private Lyle W. Reab, 22, of Phillips, was accounted for Feb. 24, 2021.

Pvt. Reab was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. In early November 1944, the 112th Infantry advanced into the Hürtgen Forest in western Germany to capture the critical towns of Vossenack and Schmidt during the Battle of the Hürtgen Forest. The Regiment’s 2nd Battalion seized Vossenack but was pushed into the eastern part of the town by fierce German counter-attacks on November 4 and November 6. American forces eventually withdrew after several days of heavy fighting. Reab was reported missing in action as of Nov. 9. His body was not recovered.

Following the end of the war, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) was tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel in Europe. Several investigation teams searched and recovered remains in the forest following the was, but none were identified as Reab. He was declared non-recoverable in December 1950.

While studying unresolved American losses in the Vossenack area, a DPAA historian determined that one set of unidentified remains, designated X-7388 Neuville, recovered from a foxhole on the southeastern end of town in March 1948 possibly belonging to Reab. The remains, which had been buried as an unknown soldier in Ardennes American Cemetery in 1949, were disinterred in June 2018 and set to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base for identification.

To identify Reab’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.

Reab’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Margarten, Netherlands, along with the others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Reab will be buried June 8, 2021, in Aurora.

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.

