Saltillo intersections to close today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More closures related to the South Beltway Project are set to begin today in southern Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, Saltillo Road from 68th to 70th, including the intersections, will be closed, NDOT says.

“A local closure of the intersection is required to complete the work of the Lincoln South Beltway,” according to a release.

Drivers should plan alternate routes, especially since there are other closures hampering the Saltillo Road corridor. Some of those include the 40th Street closure from Saltillo to Yankee Hill Road, the 68th Street closure from Saltillo to Bennet Road, and the Saltillo Road closure from 84th to 110th.

The closure of 68th & Saltillo and 70th & Saltillo intersections is expected to last through July.

NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.

