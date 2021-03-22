LFR: Stove burner left on causes fire in Southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire early this morning in Southeast Lincoln.

According to LFR, when they arrived to 5040 Myrtle Street they could see smoke coming from the single story home. The house is located northwest of Holmes Lake Park.

LFR said a stove burner was left on and ignited combustibles on and around the stove. The damage to the structure is estimated at $60,000 with $15,000 of content damage.

A smoke detector alerted the sleeping resident.

5040 Myrtle Street Fire (Lincoln Fire & Rescue)

