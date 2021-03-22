Tuesday Forecast: More cool, wet weather into Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The wet weather we’ve been seeing to start the work week is set to spill over into the day on Tuesday as rain is set to continue across much of eastern Nebraska. An area of low pressure is forecast to continue to lift north through parts of Kansas and through the region over the next 24 to 36 hours, which will keep rain in the forecast through Monday night and through most of the day on Tuesday. While mainly light to moderate rain is expected through this time, some pockets of heavier will be possible at times. Also, we could see some light snow mix in across western Nebraska at times tonight into the day on Tuesday and potentially some light snow across northern and northeastern Nebraska late Tuesday into early on Wednesday.

Total precipitation amounts across much of eastern Nebraska look to be pretty high with 1″ to 3″ expected for many areas with some locally higher amounts. Additional precipitation amounts from Monday night through Tuesday night look to be in the 1″ to 2″ range for many across the eastern half of the state. Lighter amounts with around 0.25″ to 0.75″ are expected for the Sandhills into southwestern Nebraska from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

With the clouds and rain, temperatures will be seasonally cool again on Tuesday with highs ranging from the low 40s to near 60°. Easterly winds at 8 to 18 MPH will likely make it feel a bit cooler with wind chills in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Temperatures will likely stay a bit cooler over the coming days with highs in the low to mid 50s with some continued small chances for rain. By late this week, into the weekend, and into early next week, temperatures should be slightly warmer with highs mid 50s to mid 60s.

