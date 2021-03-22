Advertisement

Victim & neighbors trap burglar behind door while waiting for police

Timothy Eulberg
Timothy Eulberg(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department say a victim and his neighbors, trapped an armed burglar behind a door after he was caught burglarizing an apartment.

On Saturday, around 2 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress call at an apartment complex near 13th and P Streets.

According to police, the 911 caller explained that he’d interrupted a burglar with a knife inside his apartment. LPD said the 911 caller got help from his neighbors who chased and trapped the suspect behind a door until officers arrived.

LPD said responding officers found the suspect trapped behind a door still holding a knife.

Timothy Eulberg was arrested and is facing burglary charges and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

LPD said Eulberg was holding two knives while he was trapped behind the door, and during a search police found six more knives on Eulberg.

According to police, they found a tablet belonging to the 911 caller, bags of clothes, kitchen items and pieces of technology in the apartment elevator.

Police said three other apartments in that building were burglarized by Eulberg that night.

LPD said Eulberg is listed as transient and had a warrant for trespassing.

Police added situations like this can be dangerous encounters and everyone in this case is very fortunate that this particular incident ended without injury.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD at the scene of a fatal shooting near 10th & E
UPDATE: 76-year-old man dead after fatal shooting at 10th & “E”
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Timothy McPeak
Suspect and victim identified in weekend homicide in Lincoln
Heather Armstrong
Woman arrested after threatening to kill gas station clerk
Heating bills leaving Nebraska residents, towns in shock

Latest News

Nebraska organizations promote vaccine education for minority groups
Nebraska organizations promote vaccine education for minority groups
Local groups educating people of minority races about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Local groups use vaccine education to promote vaccines to minority groups
The Creighton bench celebrates in the second half of a second-round game against Ohio in the...
Creighton beats Ohio 72-58 in NCAA Tournament
elections
Voter registration trends headed into county primaries
Mental health therapists in all Lincoln Public School buildings
Mental health therapists in all Lincoln Public School buildings