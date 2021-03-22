Victim & neighbors trap burglar behind door while waiting for police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department say a victim and his neighbors, trapped an armed burglar behind a door after he was caught burglarizing an apartment.

On Saturday, around 2 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress call at an apartment complex near 13th and P Streets.

According to police, the 911 caller explained that he’d interrupted a burglar with a knife inside his apartment. LPD said the 911 caller got help from his neighbors who chased and trapped the suspect behind a door until officers arrived.

LPD said responding officers found the suspect trapped behind a door still holding a knife.

Timothy Eulberg was arrested and is facing burglary charges and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

LPD said Eulberg was holding two knives while he was trapped behind the door, and during a search police found six more knives on Eulberg.

According to police, they found a tablet belonging to the 911 caller, bags of clothes, kitchen items and pieces of technology in the apartment elevator.

Police said three other apartments in that building were burglarized by Eulberg that night.

LPD said Eulberg is listed as transient and had a warrant for trespassing.

Police added situations like this can be dangerous encounters and everyone in this case is very fortunate that this particular incident ended without injury.

