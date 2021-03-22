Advertisement

Woman arrested after threatening to kill gas station clerk

Heather Armstrong
Heather Armstrong(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is facing charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department say she threatened to kill a gas station clerk.

On Saturday, around 4 a.m., officers were called to the NP Mart near 28th and O Streets for a report of a weapons violation.

LPD said the gas station clerk told responding officers that a woman came into the store and pulled out a handgun, then displayed a knife in the waist of her pants and threatened to kill her.

According to police, the clerk said the woman left in a black SUV.

LPD said officers interviewed several witnesses who were in the store and they reviewed store surveillance video.

Officers said they found the SUV and the woman responsible, identified as 40-year-old Heather Armstrong, at her home.

LPD said when officers made contact with Armstrong, she was found to have a 9mm handgun concealed under her clothing.

Armstrong was arrested and is facing terroristic threats charges and use of a firearm to commit a felony charges.

LPD said it’s not clear what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD at the scene of a fatal shooting near 10th & E
UPDATE: 76-year-old man dead after fatal shooting at 10th & “E”
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Timothy McPeak
Suspect and victim identified in weekend homicide in Lincoln
Heating bills leaving Nebraska residents, towns in shock

Latest News

Nebraska organizations promote vaccine education for minority groups
Nebraska organizations promote vaccine education for minority groups
Local groups educating people of minority races about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Local groups use vaccine education to promote vaccines to minority groups
The Creighton bench celebrates in the second half of a second-round game against Ohio in the...
Creighton beats Ohio 72-58 in NCAA Tournament
elections
Voter registration trends headed into county primaries
Mental health therapists in all Lincoln Public School buildings
Mental health therapists in all Lincoln Public School buildings