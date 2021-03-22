Woman arrested after threatening to kill gas station clerk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is facing charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department say she threatened to kill a gas station clerk.

On Saturday, around 4 a.m., officers were called to the NP Mart near 28th and O Streets for a report of a weapons violation.

LPD said the gas station clerk told responding officers that a woman came into the store and pulled out a handgun, then displayed a knife in the waist of her pants and threatened to kill her.

According to police, the clerk said the woman left in a black SUV.

LPD said officers interviewed several witnesses who were in the store and they reviewed store surveillance video.

Officers said they found the SUV and the woman responsible, identified as 40-year-old Heather Armstrong, at her home.

LPD said when officers made contact with Armstrong, she was found to have a 9mm handgun concealed under her clothing.

Armstrong was arrested and is facing terroristic threats charges and use of a firearm to commit a felony charges.

LPD said it’s not clear what led up to the incident.

