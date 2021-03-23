Bootle runs 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, Huskers participate in Nebraska Pro Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dicaprio Bootle said he wanted to “run my way into the league.” It may be mission accomplished for the Nebraska defensive back.

Bootle was clocked at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash during Nebraska Pro Day. The All-Big Ten selection also participated in agility and other drills in front of NFL scouts inside the Hawks Championship Center.

Dicaprio Bootle wanted to run the 40-yard dash in under 4.4 seconds at Nebraska's Pro Day. He may have just done that. Awaiting official times. #Huskers @DicaprioBootle pic.twitter.com/DYP0wvl2MF — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 23, 2021

Also participating in Nebraska’s Pro Day was Brenden Jaimes, Matt Farniok, Jack Stoll, and Dedrick Mills. Jaimes did not run the 40-yard dash due to tightness in his calf. However, the 40-game starter did 25 reps on the bench press and went through other drills.

Brenden Jaimes did not run the 40-yard dash due to tightness in his calf. Participated in agility and blocking drills, though, during Nebraska's Pro Day.#Huskers @BrendenJaimes pic.twitter.com/EhhmWsGZ2n — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 23, 2021

Here's Jack Stoll's mullet blowing in the wind as he runs the 40-yard dash at Nebraska's Pro Day. #Flow #Huskers pic.twitter.com/T6Bj9ZnR6t — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 23, 2021

Dedrick Mills felt he had a lot to prove at Nebraska's Pro Day, especially his speed. Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds. Also showed his route-running & pass-catching abilities in front of NFL scouts. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/27lXKweIXE — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 23, 2021

