Bootle runs 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, Huskers participate in Nebraska Pro Day
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dicaprio Bootle said he wanted to “run my way into the league.” It may be mission accomplished for the Nebraska defensive back.
Bootle was clocked at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash during Nebraska Pro Day. The All-Big Ten selection also participated in agility and other drills in front of NFL scouts inside the Hawks Championship Center.
Also participating in Nebraska’s Pro Day was Brenden Jaimes, Matt Farniok, Jack Stoll, and Dedrick Mills. Jaimes did not run the 40-yard dash due to tightness in his calf. However, the 40-game starter did 25 reps on the bench press and went through other drills.
