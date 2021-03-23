Creighton beats Ohio 72-58 in NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points to help Creighton beat Ohio 72-58 in the NCAA Tournament.

That secured the program’s first trip to the round of 16 in 47 years. Damien Jefferson added 15 points for the Bluejays, the fifth seed in the West Region.

They’ll next face No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the the Sweet 16. Creighton hadn’t reached a regional semifinal since 1974. Dwight Wilson III scored 12 points to lead Ohio. The 13th-seeded Bobcats shot 32% and made 7 of 30 3-pointers after their upset of 2019 champion Virginia in the first round.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.