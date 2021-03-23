Advertisement

Creighton beats Ohio 72-58 in NCAA Tournament

The Creighton bench celebrates in the second half of a second-round game against Ohio in the...
The Creighton bench celebrates in the second half of a second-round game against Ohio in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis(Michael Conroy | (AP Photo/Michael Conroy))
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points to help Creighton beat Ohio 72-58 in the NCAA Tournament.

That secured the program’s first trip to the round of 16 in 47 years. Damien Jefferson added 15 points for the Bluejays, the fifth seed in the West Region.

They’ll next face No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the the Sweet 16. Creighton hadn’t reached a regional semifinal since 1974. Dwight Wilson III scored 12 points to lead Ohio. The 13th-seeded Bobcats shot 32% and made 7 of 30 3-pointers after their upset of 2019 champion Virginia in the first round.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD at the scene of a fatal shooting near 10th & E
UPDATE: 76-year-old man dead after fatal shooting at 10th & “E”
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Timothy McPeak
Suspect and victim identified in weekend homicide in Lincoln
Heather Armstrong
Woman arrested after threatening to kill gas station clerk
Heating bills leaving Nebraska residents, towns in shock

Latest News

Nebraska organizations promote vaccine education for minority groups
Nebraska organizations promote vaccine education for minority groups
Local groups educating people of minority races about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Local groups use vaccine education to promote vaccines to minority groups
elections
Voter registration trends headed into county primaries
Mental health therapists in all Lincoln Public School buildings
Mental health therapists in all Lincoln Public School buildings