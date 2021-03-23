Advertisement

John Cook expresses frustration over NCAA Volleyball Tournament scaling back teams

John Cook
John Cook(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook expressed his frustration over the NCAA Volleyball Tournament being restricted to 48 teams, while men’s basketball and football kept their traditional postseason format.

Coach Cook also refenced the weight room inequalities for the women compared to the men at the NCAA basketball Tournament.

“The NCAA is under a lot of fire right now especially with women’s sports,” Cook said. “They’re going to pay a big price I think. This could be one way they could start showing that women’s sports are important.”

The NCAA Volleyball Tournament is set for April 13-24 at CHI Health Center arena, with semifinal matches on April 22 and the national championship match planned for April 24.

