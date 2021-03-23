LPD arrests man on drug charges during traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man for marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon, among other charges, on Sunday at around 4:19 p.m.

Officers stopped a vehicle near Portia and Knox Streets because the vehicle did not have a license plate and the in-transit papers were expired. Upon contacting the driver, 18-year-old Said M. Almustaqiim, officers smelled the strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle.

Following a probable cause search, officers found 22.1 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, $143 in cash, a cell phone containing text messages about narcotics transactions and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Officers cited and lodged Almustaqiim for Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Money while Violating Controlled Substance Statute, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Driving While Suspended and No Vehicle Registration.

