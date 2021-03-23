LPD investigates burglary at Phillips 66

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to the Phillips 66 near the 4700 block of Normal Boulevard on a report of a burglary on Tuesday at around 5:04 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that someone smashed through the front glass door, entered the business and stole at least $900 worth of tobacco products. According to LPD, the suspects caused around $500 in damage.

Officers processed the scene for forensic and digital evidence. This is the third burglary of this type in the last month, and investigators are working to determine if these incidents are related. This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.