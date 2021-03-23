Advertisement

LPD taking precautions following mass shooter incidents in Boulder & Atlanta

(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In light of the tragic shootings in Boulder, Colorado and Atlanta, the Lincoln Police Department is taking precautions to protect the community.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said when mass shooter incidents happen, LPD follows a set of protocols that include more visible patrols in crowded places like shopping centers, schools, grocery stores and more.

LPD said they add patrols to areas as a way to visibly reassure the public that they’re there in case of an emergency, as well as deter any violence.

Officer Bonkiewicz said officers also more closely monitor criminal intelligence for people who’ve made threats online, as well as people who have made work place threats.

LPD said officers also take part in training that focuses on reacting in active shooter situations and how to respond in those emergencies.

First responders with Lincoln Fire and Rescue also take part in active shooter situations and work closely with LPD in those types of emergencies.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Timothy McPeak
Man murdered in Lincoln Saturday had broken neck, autopsy shows
Heather Armstrong
Woman arrested after threatening to kill gas station clerk
Timothy Eulberg
Victim & neighbors trap burglar behind door while waiting for police
Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to vaccinated customers.
Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts every day if you’ve been vaccinated

Latest News

LSO is investigating an ATM theft at First State Bank in Hickman.
Suspects use stolen truck to try and steal ATM at Hickman bank
Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, holds a listening session with four...
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Blair hospital, vaccination site
Meet Bruce! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!