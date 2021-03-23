Nebraska State Fair ends 2020 with a profit

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB/AP) - While many events were canceled in 2020, one that wasn’t was the Nebraska State Fair.

Fair officials decided to move forward with the fair but it was scaled down compared to years past. Despite changes in 2020, the fair finished with a nearly $1.8 million profit, according to the audit by BKD. One year earlier the fair had a loss of nearly $1.5 million.

The Nebraska State Fair brought in nearly $6.5 million in revenue in 2020. That’s down from the $10.2 million the year before. The loss in revenue came from not having a carnival or paid entertainment, but it was also a win for the fair because that cut their expenses as well.

The 2019 fair incurred a nearly $1.5 million loss after managers spent heavily on entertainment to celebrate the fair’s 150th anniversary before bad weather caused a sharp drop in attendance. Fair officials had to lay off nearly half the staff and take out $1.1 million in credit to cover bills.

“We survived 2020 and we are in a sustainable position to go into 2021,” State Fair Director Bill Ogg told Local4 News. “We should not have to draw a line of credit or take out a loan just to keep the doors opened this spring.”

An audit taken after that fair said Patrick Kopke, the fair’s former chief of finance, paid nearly $150,000 to a company he created for services that weren’t performed. Kopke was charged with felony theft. He has pleaded not guilty. At last check, his trial is set to begin in June.

