Advertisement

Nebraska State Fair ends 2020 with a profit

By KSNB Local4 and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB/AP) - While many events were canceled in 2020, one that wasn’t was the Nebraska State Fair.

Fair officials decided to move forward with the fair but it was scaled down compared to years past. Despite changes in 2020, the fair finished with a nearly $1.8 million profit, according to the audit by BKD. One year earlier the fair had a loss of nearly $1.5 million.

The Nebraska State Fair brought in nearly $6.5 million in revenue in 2020. That’s down from the $10.2 million the year before. The loss in revenue came from not having a carnival or paid entertainment, but it was also a win for the fair because that cut their expenses as well.

The 2019 fair incurred a nearly $1.5 million loss after managers spent heavily on entertainment to celebrate the fair’s 150th anniversary before bad weather caused a sharp drop in attendance. Fair officials had to lay off nearly half the staff and take out $1.1 million in credit to cover bills.

“We survived 2020 and we are in a sustainable position to go into 2021,” State Fair Director Bill Ogg told Local4 News. “We should not have to draw a line of credit or take out a loan just to keep the doors opened this spring.”

An audit taken after that fair said Patrick Kopke, the fair’s former chief of finance, paid nearly $150,000 to a company he created for services that weren’t performed. Kopke was charged with felony theft. He has pleaded not guilty. At last check, his trial is set to begin in June.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy McPeak
Man arrested in Lincoln killing facing lesser charges
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Heather Armstrong
Woman arrested after threatening to kill gas station clerk
Timothy Eulberg
Victim & neighbors trap burglar behind door while waiting for police

Latest News

Grocery workers get vaccinated in Phase 1B, 2A starts this week
Grocery workers get vaccinated in Phase 1B, 2A starts this week
Lincoln startup secures $500K investment
Lincoln startup secures $500K investment
Ricketts opposes gambling, pension bills in Legislature
Five U.S. Air Force Guardsmen from the 155th Air Refueling Squadron, Nebraska Air National...
Nebraska Air National Guard assists in rescuing five missing mariners
LPD increase patrol after Boulder shooting
LPD increase patrol after Boulder shooting