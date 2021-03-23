Rain continues Tuesday Afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cloudy with occasional showers and breezy Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s with a northeast wind 10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 mph. Additional rainfall in the Lincoln area through early Wednesday morning will range from half and inch to around an inch.

An additional half an inch to 1.50" of rain possible Tuesday through early Wednesday morning (1011 Weather Team)

High temperatures will range from the lower 40s to mid 50s Tuesday afternoon across Nebraska. (1011 Weather Team)

Showers will continue this evening and become more scattered after midnight. Lows tonight will drop to around 40 and the breezy conditions will continue. A few early morning showers or sprinkles possible Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool Wednesday afternoon. Highs around 50 and a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

A mix of clouds and sun for Thursday and a 20% chance for a shower with the high reaching the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy skies on Friday with scattered showers developing Friday afternoon. The high on Friday will be in the upper 50s.

Slight chance for a shower on Saturday in the morning, then skies becoming mostly sunny and it will be warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Sunday should be mostly sunny and pleasant with the afternoon high in the lower 60s.

Sunny, breezy and mild for Monday with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 60s.

More sunshine with warmer temperatures for the weekend into next week. (1011 Weather Team)

