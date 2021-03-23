Advertisement

Rain continues Tuesday Afternoon

By Brad Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cloudy with occasional showers and breezy Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s with a northeast wind 10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 mph. Additional rainfall in the Lincoln area through early Wednesday morning will range from half and inch to around an inch.

An additional half an inch to 1.50" of rain possible Tuesday through early Wednesday morning
An additional half an inch to 1.50" of rain possible Tuesday through early Wednesday morning(1011 Weather Team)
High temperatures will range from the lower 40s to mid 50s Tuesday afternoon across Nebraska.
High temperatures will range from the lower 40s to mid 50s Tuesday afternoon across Nebraska.(1011 Weather Team)

Showers will continue this evening and become more scattered after midnight. Lows tonight will drop to around 40 and the breezy conditions will continue. A few early morning showers or sprinkles possible Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool Wednesday afternoon. Highs around 50 and a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

A mix of clouds and sun for Thursday and a 20% chance for a shower with the high reaching the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy skies on Friday with scattered showers developing Friday afternoon. The high on Friday will be in the upper 50s.

Slight chance for a shower on Saturday in the morning, then skies becoming mostly sunny and it will be warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Sunday should be mostly sunny and pleasant with the afternoon high in the lower 60s.

Sunny, breezy and mild for Monday with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 60s.

More sunshine with warmer temperatures for the weekend into next week.
More sunshine with warmer temperatures for the weekend into next week.(1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Timothy McPeak
Man murdered in Lincoln Saturday had broken neck, autopsy shows
Heather Armstrong
Woman arrested after threatening to kill gas station clerk
Timothy Eulberg
Victim & neighbors trap burglar behind door while waiting for police
Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to vaccinated customers.
Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts every day if you’ve been vaccinated

Latest News

Brad's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Rain is expected to continue into the day on Tuesday with clouds and cooler weather.
Tuesday Forecast: More cool, wet weather into Tuesday
Just Another Manic "Mud"-day...
Kens Evening Forecast