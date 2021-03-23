Advertisement

Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wet weather has dominated the first part of the week...and although the rain chances will get smaller as the week goes along, look for your forecasts to contain some additional precipitation opportunities all the way through Friday...

Unsettled weather will continue to linger through the rest of the work week...with mainly dry conditions building in by the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool over the next couple of days before warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s for Friday...Saturday...and Sunday. We certainly DO NOT expect a repeat of the past couple of days...but small rain chances will be included for early Wednesday morning...late Wednesday night...off-and-on through the day on Thursday...and again Friday afternoon and Friday night. It certainly will not be raining all the time...as it has felt at times Monday and Tuesday...but “periods” of light precipitation are a pretty good bet between now and Friday night.

Looking ahead into early next week...we’ll include small shower-and-thunderstorm chances for Monday and Tuesday as a cold front is expected to move across the area by then. Ahead of the front...highs on Monday may make a run at 70° before cooling back into the 50s after the front passes on Tuesday.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy and becoming breezy...with periods of rain. Isolated thunderstorms also possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Northeast winds of 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to 25 or 30 mph possible.

WEDNESDAY: Some lingering morning showers possible...then partly to mostly cloudy and continued breezy. Northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to 30 mp;h at times. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for more rain. Cooler. Lows in the middle 30s. Northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph.

