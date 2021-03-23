Advertisement

Suspects use stolen truck to try and steal ATM at Hickman bank

LSO is investigating an ATM theft at First State Bank in Hickman.
LSO is investigating an ATM theft at First State Bank in Hickman.(Jacilyn Bruns)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are looking into a case where suspects tried stealing an ATM from a Hickman bank.

On Tuesday around 5:05 a.m., deputies with LSO received a report that two men were trying to dislodge the ATM at First State Bank in Hickman.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the suspects used a large truck and a chain to try and dislodge the ATM.

When deputies responded, Sheriff Wagner said the ATM was still intact but was heavily damaged, the truck involved was also left behind.

Sheriff Wagner said the chain the suspects used broke and snapped back, breaking the windows in the pickup truck.

According to investigators, the truck was stolen from a home north of Hickman around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sheriff Wagner said no cash was stolen from the ATM, but it has $5,000 worth of damage and the truck suffered $5,000 in damage.

Investigators are looking at recent ATM thefts being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department that Sheriff Wagner said are similar in nature.

If you know anything about this case, you can call LSO investigators at (402) 441-6500.

