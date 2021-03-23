Voter registration deadline is March 26 for City Primary Election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively reminded voters that the last day to register to vote for the April 6 Lincoln City Primary Election is Friday, March 26. However, voters must now register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s Office. The date to register online or to have a mail-in voter registration application form postmarked was Friday, March 19.

Shively indicated that any Lancaster County resident may register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 North 46th Street. The Election Commissioner’s office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26.

Lancaster County citizens who will be 18 on or before Nov. 2, 2021, have moved, changed their name, or want to change their political party affiliation must do so by March 26 in order for the registration to be effective for the April 6 Lincoln City Primary Election

