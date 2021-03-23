Advertisement

Voter registration deadline is March 26 for City Primary Election

(Gray Media)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively reminded voters that the last day to register to vote for the April 6 Lincoln City Primary Election is Friday, March 26. However, voters must now register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s Office. The date to register online or to have a mail-in voter registration application form postmarked was Friday, March 19.

Shively indicated that any Lancaster County resident may register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 North 46th Street. The Election Commissioner’s office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26.

Lancaster County citizens who will be 18 on or before Nov. 2, 2021, have moved, changed their name, or want to change their political party affiliation must do so by March 26 in order for the registration to be effective for the April 6 Lincoln City Primary Election

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy McPeak
Man arrested in Lincoln killing facing lesser charges
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Heather Armstrong
Woman arrested after threatening to kill gas station clerk
Timothy Eulberg
Victim & neighbors trap burglar behind door while waiting for police

Latest News

Grocery workers get vaccinated in Phase 1B, 2A starts this week
Grocery workers get vaccinated in Phase 1B, 2A starts this week
Lincoln startup secures $500K investment
Lincoln startup secures $500K investment
Ricketts opposes gambling, pension bills in Legislature
Five U.S. Air Force Guardsmen from the 155th Air Refueling Squadron, Nebraska Air National...
Nebraska Air National Guard assists in rescuing five missing mariners
LPD increase patrol after Boulder shooting
LPD increase patrol after Boulder shooting