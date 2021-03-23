Voter registration trends headed into county primaries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County voters are urged to check their mail this week.

As more than 30,000 early ballots were sent as part of the April 6 City Election Primary.

That ballot rollout comes as the number of registered voters is dropping in Nebraska.

A lot of that is federally required voter maintenance, which usually happens near the beginning of the year.

The Secretary of State’s office removed more than 26,000 registered voters in a period that ended on February 3rd.

It tells 10/11 NOW that they remove people who were sent a confirmation card status before the 2018 general. People who did not vote in the last two general elections, have not updated their registration, and have not responded to confirmation notices.

People in those categories were changed to removed status.

Likely creating a big chunk of the data difference we have seen.

From Election Day to March 1 Nebraska lost more than 25,000 voters.

Taking a closer look in that same period Republican registrations dropped by 11,439 people. At the same time, Democrats lost 9,608 and Independent voters lost 4,301.

Inside just Lancaster County we are seeing a similar pattern. With about 1.8% fewer voters now than we had in November leading up to the presidential election.

“We don’t go through a big purge every cycle,” said Dave Shively, the Lancaster County Election Commissioner. “If people were registered in November and they haven’t told us they don’t want to be registered they’re still going to be registered for this election.”

Those voters will soon be asked to make some big decisions.

This April primary includes three at-large City Council seats, various school board positions, and a spot on the airport authority.

Shively says that like many primary elections not all ballots will look the same.

“If you’re in the school district but don’t live in the city, we have a number of voters in that,” Shively said. “You’ll only have a school board race, so it’s not going to be a very complicated ballot.”

If you requested an early voter ballot Shively emphasized that you’ll see it within the next few days but that unlike November you’ll have to get them back quickly.

“We mailed those ballots for city elections, which is considered a special election, only 15 days prior to the election,” Shively said. “They need to get those ballots and get those returned to us as soon as possible.”

Shively also wants voters to know that there is still time to get an early voting ballot through the mail. However, his office will need to receive that request not later than Friday, March 26 by 6 p.m.

