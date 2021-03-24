Advertisement

Grand Island woman arrested for assaulting pregnant teen

By Alissa Harrington
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is in custody after police said she physically assaulted a pregnant teenager.

According to police, the incident happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of South Cherry Street.

Police said following an alleged “fit of rage, and in an attempt to punish the teen and end the life of the unborn child,” Maria Carranza-Contreras, 29, assaulted the 17-year-old girl to which she was the legal guardian of.

During the assault, police said Carranza-Contreras allegedly pulled the teens hair, rammed her head into a wall, causing her to be unconscious for a brief time, and kicked her in the head and torso multiple times.

Carranza-Contreras was arrested for 3rd Degree Assault- Enhanced for Pregnancy and Child Abuse.

The teen was later evaluated at CHI Health St. Francis. Her condition is unknown.

A Grand Island woman is in custody after police say she physically assaulted a pregnant teenager.
A Grand Island woman is in custody after police say she physically assaulted a pregnant teenager.(KSNB)

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Timothy McPeak
Man arrested in Lincoln killing facing lesser charges
This home near 52 and L is one of 15 Lincoln buildings on the neglected properties registry.
Ninety-five Lincoln homes have been classified as neglected in seven years, 15 remain
LSO is investigating an ATM theft at First State Bank in Hickman.
Suspects use stolen truck to try and steal ATM at Hickman bank
Nurse, officer dead after inmate attack at Iowa prison

Latest News

Grocery workers getting vaccinated as a part of Phase 1B.
Grocery workers receive the vaccine, Phase 2A begins this week
A Thursday "Break" From The Rain...
Seeking Some “Sun” After A Soggy Stretch...
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Thunderstorms and Lightning
Changes made to five bus routes in Lincoln