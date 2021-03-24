Advertisement

Lincoln Councilman Bowers announces run for legislature

James Michael Bowers announces run for legislature in 2022.
James Michael Bowers announces run for legislature in 2022.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The race to succeed termed-out Nebraska State Senator Adam Morfeld in 2022 has grown by one, with the introduction of Lincoln City Councilman James Michael Bowers.

Bowers, elected in 2019, threw his hat into the ring Wednesday for Nebraska Legislative District 46, which encompasses downtown Lincoln, as well as areas to the north and northeast.

In a press release, Bowers said his priorities included improvements to Nebraska’s child welfare system, planning for seniors and expanding access to health care.

His announcement also touted the endorsements of Sen. Morfeld, as well as State Sen. Eliot Bostar and fellow councilor Tammy Ward.

In February, Bowers scored a win when his proposal to ban conversion therapy on minors passed the Lincoln City Council 5-1.

Morfeld won the current composition of the district with 96 percent of the vote in 2018.

