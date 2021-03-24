Advertisement

Lincoln startup secures $500K investment

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln-based startup just got a big boost, in the form of half a million dollars.

10/11 NOW last spoke with Lizz Whitacre in January of 2020, shortly after her business Pawlytics was awarded $25,000 as part of the LaunchLNK program.

Tuesday, she emphasized how that money helped her hit the ground running.

Pawlytics is a software company that’s aimed at helping people manage smaller-scale animal shelter and pet rescue operations.

The software allows organizations to keep information regarding animals like incoming pets, a current shelter roster, and animals that have already been adopted. It also allows for potential adopter profiles and donor profiles.

“That $25,000 really did help kick off the success we’ve seen over this past year,” Whitacre said.

Since its launch, Whitacre’s customer base has grown to include all 50 states. She also used that initial $25,000 to add more than just her to the company roster, something she says was a big leap for her. An ongoing pandemic aided in the expansion as more people looked to adopt or foster animals during their time at home.

“We’re planning out for the next nine months,” Whitacre said. “We’re looking at scaling up and bringing on more development contractors and hiring another team member as part of our full-time team.”

Whitacre recently finished her most recent round of investments. An effort that brought her $500,000.

That money coming from investors from four different states, including right here in Nebraska.

Whitacre shared that money will help them expand the size of businesses they serve, as well as continue to expand their software options.

“Moving into a larger tier of customers,” Whitacre said. “Which are these large humane societies and animal control facilities as well. These organizations have those brick and mortar facilities so they are needing features like kennel inventory management, volunteer management, as well as staffing.”

Whitacre, a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, chalks a lot of her success to starting in Lincoln. A place she plans to stay even as her business grows.

“Serious about staying here and wanting to create job opportunities here as well,” Whitacre said. “It was so important for us to go out of state in this funding opportunity to try and bring out-of-state money back to Nebraska so we can keep growing our community.”

Right now, Pawlytics entire full-time team is made up of just women.

Whitacre shared that the last portion of that $500,000 was secured on International Women’s Day. Something she calls fate.

