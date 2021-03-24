Advertisement

LPD: Woman breaks into stranger’s home and steals keys

Leanne Curiel
Leanne Curiel(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman is facing charges after the Lincoln Police Department said she broke into a stranger’s home and stole their keys.

Tuesday morning, around 6 a.m., police were called to an apartment, near 26th and Vine Streets, for a burglary in progress.

LPD said responding officers made contact with the victim who reported she saw a woman kick in the door of her apartment, go inside and throw items around, then take a set of keys before leaving.

According to police, officers made contact with the suspect, Leanne Curiel, in the parking lot and she was holding keys in her hand.

LPD said officers saw plastic bags, syringes and drug paraphernalia.

Curiel was arrested and is facing burglary charges, as well as possession of methamphetamine charges.

LPD said there doesn’t seem to be a connection between Curiel and the victim.

