Man arrested after ramming police cruiser and speeding away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who rammed his car into a police cruiser while officers were trying to detain him.

Aron Wells Jr. was arrested at a home in southeast Lincoln around 3 p.m. on Tuesday and is facing criminal attempt of second degree assault charges, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, tampering with evidence charges, criminal mischief charges, as well as obstructing a peace officer charges.

On March 8 around 11 p.m., LPD officers were called to the Luxury Inn, off of 12th and W Adams Street in northwest Lincoln, on a report of suspicious activity. LPD said the 911 caller explained that a white SUV pulled into the hotel’s lot and no one got out for more than 15 minutes. According to police, the 911 caller said they could see lighters flickering through the windows and narcotics being used.

Officers said they saw two people in a white car where the 911 caller described and when an officer tried making contact with the driver, identified as Aron Wells Jr., he started trying to hide a backpack in the car and moving items to hide under his legs.

LPD said officers asked Wells what he was hiding and to get out of the car, but they said Wells started reaching between the console and did not follow the officer’s commands to put his hands on the wheel.

LPD said the officer opened the car door, giving Wells orders to get out but they said Wells put the car in reverse, ramming a police cruiser and then accelerated towards another officer and sped away.

Police said that officers chased after the car but ended the pursuit because of Wells’ dangerous driving behavior.

LPD said officers located a pipe with meth residue that was discarded from Wells’ car.

Wells was arrested on Tuesday without incident. LPD said the passenger has not been identified.

