Nebraska Air National Guard assists in rescuing five missing mariners

HOUK ISLAND, Chuuk (KOLN) - The U.S. Air Force Guardsmen from the 155th Air Refueling Squadron, Nebraska Air National Guard deployed along with the Coast Guard and Federated States of Micronesia responders rescued missing fishermen near Houk Island on March 12, 2020.

On March 9, five mariners aboard a 23-foot skiff set sail for a fishing trip, but never returned to the dock.

On March 11, Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam received notification at 7:15 p.m. HST of the 23-foot skiff with five men on board that was overdue from a fishing trip.

The JRSC watchstanders issued a broadcast to the mariners. The watchstanders deployed an aircrew from Hawaii, diverted the CGC Myrtle Hazard and began asking for possible volunteer commercial vessels and partners in the area to assist with the search.

“I received the notification Friday evening of the missing skiff last seen in the vicinity of Chuuk from Pacific Air Force air mobility division, Hawaii,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Jason Smith, 506th Air Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron assistant director of operations. “Once notified, I contacted the Coast Guard Command Center, since there were no aircraft in the area and asked how we could assist. I called upon my crew and immediately worked a plan to get a crew out there.”

U.S. Air Force Maj. Mat Roby, KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft commander assigned to the 506th EARS, and his crew of five Airmen geared up and took off from Andersen AFB. After about three and a half hours into their mission, the crew spotted the five mariners on a skiff near Houk Island.

“It was about 3:15 p.m. when we finally got eyes on the missing mariners,” Roby said. “Once we knew for sure it was them, we stayed on scene until the Coast Guard HC-130 crew arrived and deployed a search and rescue kit with food, water, and handheld radios.”

The AMVER vessel Hoegh Bracilia arrived on the scene shortly after and recovered all persons with no contact and COVID mitigation procedures. JRSC directed the AMVER vessel to proceed towards Houk Island and remain off-shore overnight. The next morning, the CGC Myrtle Hazard escorted the skiff back to Houk Island safely.

“Through coordination with multiple response agencies, we were able to save five members of our community and bring them back home to their families,” said Cmdr. Kristen Hahn, search and rescue mission coordinator for Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.