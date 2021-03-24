Nebraska approved for a third round of Pandemic EBT funds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) has announced that Nebraska has been approved to disburse a third round of Pandemic EBT benefits with the first issuance taking place on April 15. Pandemic EBT is a program authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which provides assistance to families of children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and are impacted by school closures.

Nebraska DHHS, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE), is overseeing the disbursement of benefits.

Five benefit issuances will be included in the third round of P-EBT with the first being April 15 and the last being August 15.

Benefit amounts will be the same each month for full-time and part-time remote learners.

SNAP program manager, Melissa Weyer, said, “When they’re not in school they’re not able to receive those meals so this is a way to essentially reimburse those families who would’ve received those meals if they would’ve been in school.”

Families who qualify for the third round of P-EBT, and already possess an EBT card, will have their benefits automatically loaded onto their EBT card.

Families who do not currently possess an EBT card will have an all-white P-EBT card mailed to them. Students who were 100 percent remote learning will receive $116 per month, and part-time remote learners will receive $62 per month.

“Families do not have to do anything to receive these benefits. Like I said we’re working with NDE and the school districts directly to obtain the eligible students and then we’ll issue benefits,” Weyer said.

Families with questions about their eligibility should contact their school. Questions about the P-EBT program should be directed to dhhs.nebraskapebt@nebraska.gov.

School districts are reporting the eligibility of students to NDE. Parents may check the Launch Nebraska site, https://www.launchne.com/status/, to see what has been reported as the classroom learning mode for their school.

Only students reported eligible from their school district will receive P-EBT benefits.

If a student opted for remote learning this school year and does not receive benefits, parents should contact the school district to clarify why their student did not receive benefits. If a student did not participate in remote learning during the 20/21 school year, they are not eligible for P-EBT benefits.

Receiving P-EBT benefits will not affect a family’s ability to receive other benefits, and benefits will be good for one year after receiving them. P-EBT benefits can be used to buy food at grocery stores and farmer’s markets that accept SNAP EBT, and to purchase groceries online at Amazon, Aldi and Walmart.

