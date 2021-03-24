Nebraska Make-A-Wish keeps granting during pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For many Nebraskans within the Make-A-Wish program, masking, social distancing, and quarantining are not a new concept.

For those working to grant the wishes, navigating a pandemic means getting creative when it comes to continuing to make dreams come true.

During his treatment, all three-year-old Jaxen wanted to do was get back to the park.

Jaxen was diagnosed with a Wilms tumor, which is a form of kidney cancer, in September of 2019. He’s undergone major surgery to remove one of his kidneys and underwent six months of chemotherapy. He is now in remission.

His mom promised when he got his port out, they could go back to the park.

Unfortunately for Jaxen, when his port finally came out, COVID-19 had started to take over everyday life in Nebraska. Meaning the public park was no longer an option.

That’s where Make-A-Wish came to help. They granted Jaxen’s wish, and gave him his very own playground to use during COVID-19 and beyond.

“I knew as soon as they told me, that’s it,” said Jamie Jaixen, Jaxen’s mom. “Because that’s what he was missing this whole time.”

Jaxen also got a car parade, made up of members of local car clubs, to drive through his grandparent’s neighborhood. He also received gifts and tours at car-related venues around Nebraska.

Make-A-Wish said the pandemic has strengthened its local partnerships, as it continues to grant more wishes close to home.

“When you have a wish that you’re doing locally and you kind of turn it over to the community to say ‘hey can you help in this way,’ they take it a mile,” said Melissa Davis-Schmit, with Make-a-Wish in Lincoln. “They end up doing so much more, doing things you wouldn’t have even dreamt of.”

This year, Make-A-Wish Nebraska has granted about 90 wishes.

That number is slightly down from a traditional year as some families continue to wait for a chance to travel or have children that are too high-risk to even chance exposure with a wish closer to home.

Normally Make-A-Wish sends families on trips or experiences, but this year it’s shifted to gifts that look more like Jaxen’s that can be enjoyed while staying safe.

“We have had to just get really creative,” Davis-Schmit said. “I mean one of our values is innovation and I think we got to really test that and start to figure out how can we still see that child for who they are and what they love.”

So far, they’ve granted everything from at-home playgrounds, to room makeovers, to shopping sprees, and even a hot tub.

While they have had the funds to make it all happen, it says that donations to Nebraska’s chapter are still down about 50 percent.

“It was just so nice to see him have so much fun after having such a tough year,” Jaixen said.

Nebraska has about 100 wishes in the granting process and is hopeful to get back to planning those trips soon.

It says right now it’s continuing to consult with their national board, made up of health-care experts who are monitoring COVID-19, and that the first trips back will likely be within driving distances.

