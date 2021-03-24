Advertisement

Not your normal night: Wisconsin police officers wrestle deer out of nursing home

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (Gray News) – Three Wausau police officers responded to a call of a deer on the lam over the weekend.

The young doe had crashed through a window into a nursing home on Sunday, scattering glass up and down the hallway.

The officers pounced as the deer tried to dash past them on the slippery tile floor.

“Can somebody open that door?” one of the officers called out to the nursing home staff as they did their best to hold onto the struggling animal.

A short time later, the doe was free, bounding away into the night.

“Although the deer appeared to have sustained a couple of small cuts from the glass, the officers were able to successfully get her back to her natural habitat without any further harm,” a post on the Wausau Police Department Facebook page said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Timothy McPeak
Man arrested in Lincoln killing facing lesser charges
This home near 52 and L is one of 15 Lincoln buildings on the neglected properties registry.
Ninety-five Lincoln homes have been classified as neglected in seven years, 15 remain
LSO is investigating an ATM theft at First State Bank in Hickman.
Suspects use stolen truck to try and steal ATM at Hickman bank
Nurse, officer dead after inmate attack at Iowa prison

Latest News

Grocery workers getting vaccinated as a part of Phase 1B.
Grocery workers receive the vaccine, Phase 2A begins this week
A Thursday "Break" From The Rain...
Seeking Some “Sun” After A Soggy Stretch...
The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
U.S. Women's National Soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Purce joined the president and...
Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the...
Virginia, with 2nd-most executions, outlaws death penalty