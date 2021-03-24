NSP troopers locate missing Maine juvenile, arrest California man

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man after locating a missing Maine juvenile at a rest area near Brady. A missing persons alert had been issued for the 15-year-old girl in Maine.

On Tuesday, NSP received information from the Lewiston Police Department in Maine that a missing juvenile may be traveling with another person through Nebraska. Troopers were able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Mustang, at the Brady rest area, near mile marker 194 on Interstate 80.

The missing juvenile and an adult male were located at the rest area. The male, Taylor Hauke, 23, of Vacaville, California, was arrested for child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

The juvenile is in the process of being returned to Maine. The investigation remains ongoing.

