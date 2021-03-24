Advertisement

PHS health district offering COVID-19 vaccine to people 18 and older

Nebraska Health Departments
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beginning Thursday, all residents of Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties who are 18 years and older will be eligible to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination. This includes anyone 18+ with or without comorbidities/high risk medical conditions.

The Public Health Solutions District Health Department will be offering multiple community clinics throughout the district.

Beginning April 5, all clinics in the PHS district will be scheduled solely through the state registry system. To register, visit vaccinate.ne.gov.

Only individuals who reside in the PHS district are eligible for a vaccination at a PHS community clinic.

COMMUNITY CLINIC SCHEDULE

Tuesday, April 6

Gage County Fairgrounds in Beatrice

Thursday, April 15

Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Fairbury

Thursday, April 22

Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Geneva

Thursday, April 29

Thayer County Fairgrounds in Deshler

