Seeking Some “Sun” After A Soggy Stretch...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There were lots of clouds on your Wednesday...but at least the daytime hours were basically dry...by later Wednesday night that could change once again...

While most of the state will be rain free over the next 24-to-36 hours...folks in southeastern Nebraska will see a chance for some additional light rain Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. As the weak disturbance responsible for this precipitation slides east on Thursday...most of the region will see a return of dry conditions and seasonal temperatures in the upper 40s-to-middle 50s.

A stronger area of low pressure will approach on Friday...increasing our rain chances as well as bringing a small thunderstorm threat to southern Nebraska and northern Kansas. An isolated strong-to-severe ‘storm will be possible ...mainly along-and-near the Nebraska-Kansas line where instability will be a bit higher. Widespread severe weather IS NOT anticipated at this time.

Once this weather-maker drifts east by Saturday morning...the balance of the weekend should be dry with highs ranging from the upper 50s on Saturday...to the mid 60s by Sunday. It still looks like temperatures on Monday could reach into the 70s ahead of a cold front. Moisture associated with this particular boundary appears to be minimal right now...but we will go ahead and mention a small chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms for late-Monday and into Monday night...followed by a cool down on Tuesday into the upper 50s and lower 60s behind the front.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. Northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance for a leftover morning shower...then partly-to-mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 50-to-55°. Northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Variable cloudiness. Lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. Southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs 55-to-60°. Southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph.

