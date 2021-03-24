Advertisement

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Thunderstorms and Lightning

(WVLT)
By Brandon Rector
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Nebraska. Each day the 10/11 Weather Team is covering a topic to get you ready and prepared for the upcoming severe weather season. Today’s topic is thunderstorms and lightning.

In order for a thunderstorm to develop, there has to be moisture, instability and lift. Shear is needed in order for a tornado to form in a thunderstorm. There can be wind shear or speed shear. Wind shear is the of changing of wind direction with height. Speed shear is the changing of wind speed with height. A thunderstorm is considered severe when hail is one inch or larger (size of a quarter or larger), wind speeds are 58 mph or greater or there is a tornado.

There are certain ingredients needed in order for a thunderstorm to develop.
There are certain ingredients needed in order for a thunderstorm to develop.(KOLN)

There are approximately 100,000 thunderstorms each year in the United States with tornadoes occurring in about 1,000 of them. Hail can also happen with any thunderstorm. It is an opaque or white ball of ice that forms through the convective process in thunderstorms. Hail can range from the size of a pea to a grapefruit in most cases. There have been some instances of hail larger than a grapefruit. In Nebraska, the largest hailstone ever recorded was 7″ in diameter in Aurora on June 22, 2003. The largest hailstone ever recorded in the United States was 8″ in diameter in Vivian, South Dakota on July 23, 2010. That is around the size of a volleyball.

A thunderstorm is considered severe when certain conditions are met.
A thunderstorm is considered severe when certain conditions are met.(KOLN)

Lightning is a threat with any thunderstorm and is a giant spark of electricity in the atmosphere. When opposing charges build enough during a thunderstorm they overcome the insulating nature of the air and form lightning. Thunder can’t happen without lightning. It is caused by the energy from lightning rapidly heating and expanding the air it passes through creating a sound wave that we hear.

When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning can typically strike up to 10 miles away from the parent thunderstorm, but in extreme cases it can strike as far as 25 miles away from the parent thunderstorm. Once inside when you have heard thunder, stay away from windows and avoid anything that conducts electricity (landline telephones, water in showers or sinks for example). Stay inside for at least 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder.

Severe Weather Awareness Week continues Thursday with the topic of Flooding and Flood Safety.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Timothy McPeak
Man arrested in Lincoln killing facing lesser charges
This home near 52 and L is one of 15 Lincoln buildings on the neglected properties registry.
Ninety-five Lincoln homes have been classified as neglected in seven years, 15 remain
LSO is investigating an ATM theft at First State Bank in Hickman.
Suspects use stolen truck to try and steal ATM at Hickman bank
Nurse, officer dead after inmate attack at Iowa prison

Latest News

Grocery workers getting vaccinated as a part of Phase 1B.
Grocery workers receive the vaccine, Phase 2A begins this week
A Thursday "Break" From The Rain...
Seeking Some “Sun” After A Soggy Stretch...
Changes made to five bus routes in Lincoln
A Grand Island woman is in custody after police said she physically assaulted a pregnant...
Grand Island woman arrested for assaulting pregnant teen