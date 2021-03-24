Wednesday Forecast: A few showers still possible and breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A few morning showers or sprinkles will be possible and it will be on the blustery side. Mostly cloudy, breezy with a chance for scattered showers early in the day and then again late this evening. Highs in the lower 50s and a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Variable clouds and breezy with high temperatures in the 50s. (1011 Weather Team)

Mainly cloudy skies for tonight with a 30% chance for scattered showers and lows in the mid 30s. Scattered showers possible Thursday morning, otherwise, partly sunny with the high in the lower 50s and not as breezy. Another system will bring the chance for showers Friday afternoon and Friday night. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s.

A few morning clouds and a slight chance for a shower early Saturday morning, then becoming partly sunny with the high around 60. Sunday is looking like it will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

Breezy and mild on Monday with the high in the upper 60s. There will be a slight chance for a shower Monday afternoon or evening. Partly sunny on Tuesday with the high in the mid 60s and a slight chance for a shower or two.

Warmer temperatures are possible later next week.

The weekend is looking warmer and drier. Perhaps a quieter weather pattern for next week. (1011 Weather Team)

